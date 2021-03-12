PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers are fortifying their offensive line with a familiar face. Veteran lineman B.J. Finney is signing a contract with the Steelers, a league source told ESPN.

The terms of Finney's deal were not disclosed.

With the retirement of center Maurkice Pouncey and possible departures of left guard Matt Feiler and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva in free agency, signing Finney, 29, gives the Steelers another veteran presence on a young offensive line. Finney is a candidate to fill Pouncey's role at center, though the team also has J.C. Hassenauer under contract and could also select a center in the upcoming NFL draft.

Finney initially signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and made his NFL debut with Pittsburgh in 2016, playing in 16 games and starting three.

A versatile interior player, Finney started 13 games at guard and center in Pittsburgh before going to Seattle in free agency. Finney signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Seahawks a year ago but never played an offensive down for the team before it traded him to Cincinnati in October as a part of the Carlos Dunlap deal. He was cut by the Bengals before free agency, making him available to be signed immediately.

Adding a versatile, veteran and inexpensive offensive lineman was a priority for the Steelers, who enter free agency on a tight budget. Bringing back one of their own immediately fills that need and shortens their free-agency wish list.