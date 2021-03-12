SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With free agency approaching, the San Francisco 49ers' top four cornerbacks were all slated for some form of free agency. On Friday, that number dwindled to three as the Niners struck a deal with Emmanuel Moseley.

Moseley agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means Moseley, who was slated to be a restricted free agent, will not have to go through the tender offer process and is signed for the next two seasons.

It's also a good indication that Moseley will handle one of the Niners' three primary cornerback jobs in 2021. After signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he has worked his way into becoming one of the team's most reliable defensive backs.

Over the past three seasons, Moseley has appeared in 32 games including the playoffs, with 19 starts. He started eight games for San Francisco last season, finishing with 47 tackles and an interception. He had 43 tackles and a pick in nine starts in 2019.

Getting Moseley under contract before free agency began was an expected but necessary step for the 49ers, as fellow top cornerbacks Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett and K'Waun Williams, along with Dontae Johnson, Ahkello Witherspoon and Jamar Taylor, are all set to be unrestricted free agents.