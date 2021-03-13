Offensive tackle Nate Solder is expected to return to the New York Giants on a reworked deal, a source told ESPN on Saturday, with financial details still to be finalized.

Solder, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season because of COVID-19 concerns for his family, was scheduled to make $10 million in 2021 while costing $16.5 million against the salary cap this season.

Solder was considered a high-risk opt-out in 2020 and his contract was tolled. The decision to opt out last season centered on his family. Solder's oldest son, Hudson, has had cancer. So has Nate. Solder and his wife, Lexi, also had a newborn last year.

Solder, 32, had expressed his intention to play in 2021 if the situation was right, he told ESPN in a phone conversation late last month.

Solder, at a then-record four-year deal worth $62 million, was the prized signing during the 2018 offseason, but he struggled during his full two seasons in New York.

A total of 27 sacks were attributed to the Giants' starting left tackle in 2018 and 2019, tied for the most in the NFL. His pass block win rate of 81.6% was 52nd of the 74 qualifying tackles during that time.

Solder has appeared in 130 career games (127 starts) with the Giants and New England Patriots, who drafted him No. 17 overall in 2011. He spent seven seasons with New England and won two Super Bowls before going to New York.

