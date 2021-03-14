New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees retired, and the sports world paid tribute

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced his retirement on the 15th anniversary of his signing with the team.

The star quarterback was one of the most terrifying offensive weapons in NFL history across his 20-season career with the Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. He holds the all-time record for passing yards with 80,358 and is second only to Tom Brady in touchdowns with 571. He's only a tenth of a point behind Deshaun Watson in pass completion percentage with 67.7% and leads all other quarterbacks with 7142 passes completed. Brees led his teams to a 172-114 record during his career and out-dueled Peyton Manning in Super Bowl XLIV.

Brees announced his retirement with an Instagram video featuring his children.

As befitting his legendary status, reaction poured in from across the sports world.

You came to us at our lowest point.



You led us to our highest.



You represented our state, city, and team with incredible professionalism, class, and toughness.



We are forever grateful for the immeasurable impact you and your family had on this city. #ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/HljWp4NG2K — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021

Dreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!!!! Greatest Q B 1 Ever to touch the statline!!!!!! Dreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!! #1 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 14, 2021

Congrats brotha!! And thank you for all that you have meant to so many, including me. Welcome to retirement. — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) March 14, 2021

From Purdue to the @Saints, @DrewBrees will always be 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 & 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞.

👏🏽 Thank you Drew.



— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 14, 2021

One of the best to ever play the position. Congrats on a great career Drew Brees! — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) March 14, 2021

One of the best to ever do @drewbrees — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) March 14, 2021