        <
        >

          New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees retired, and the sports world paid tribute

          Al Bello/Getty Images
          5:27 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced his retirement on the 15th anniversary of his signing with the team.

          The star quarterback was one of the most terrifying offensive weapons in NFL history across his 20-season career with the Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. He holds the all-time record for passing yards with 80,358 and is second only to Tom Brady in touchdowns with 571. He's only a tenth of a point behind Deshaun Watson in pass completion percentage with 67.7% and leads all other quarterbacks with 7142 passes completed. Brees led his teams to a 172-114 record during his career and out-dueled Peyton Manning in Super Bowl XLIV.

          Brees announced his retirement with an Instagram video featuring his children.

          As befitting his legendary status, reaction poured in from across the sports world.