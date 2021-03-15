OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Guard Kevin Zeitler signed a three-year, $22 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $16 million in guarantees, the source added.

Zeitler, 31, was signed hours before the start of the NFL's legal tampering period for free agents because he was cut last week by the New York Giants.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said one of the major priorities this offseason was to improve the pass protection for quarterback Lamar Jackson, and he backed that up with Baltimore's first free-agent signing. Last season, Baltimore allowed Jackson to get pressured on 22.7% of his passes (17th in the NFL).

The addition of Zeitler helps fills the void at right guard left when Marshal Yanda retired last year. Baltimore never replaced the eight-time Pro Bowl lineman in free agency a year ago and started three players (Tyre Phillips, Patrick Mekari and Ben Powers) at right guard in 2020.