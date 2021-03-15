PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham are working on a contract extension that will help with cap space, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The deal will likely be a one-year extension for the would-be 2022 free agent, a source told Fowler, that can rearrange Graham's $17.9 million cap hit and $13 million salary while likely adding new money.

The Eagles entered Monday projected to be about $18 million over the cap. They need to be cap compliant by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, when the new league year begins. They have made multiple moves toward that end in recent days. Philadelphia released receiver DeSean Jackson and restructured several veteran contracts beyond Graham's, including those of cornerback Darius Slay and center Jason Kelce. More moves are expected, including trading tight end Zach Ertz and moving on from wideout Alshon Jeffery.

Graham, 32, is entering his 12th NFL season -- all with the Eagles. A team leader and one of the heroes of Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots, Graham made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after recording eight sacks, 16 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.