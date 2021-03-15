Former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith reached agreement with the New England Patriots on a four-year, $50 million deal that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Patriots also agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million that includes $9 million fully guaranteed with former Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux, Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Smith took advantage of being the Titans' primary tight end last season by scoring a career-best eight touchdowns, second most on the team. He also had 41 receptions for 448 yards.

Smith, 25, got off to a hot start and scored five touchdowns over the first four games, but he was slowed by an ankle injury in October.

An injury to left tackle Taylor Lewan then caused the Titans to use Smith's blocking ability to help Lewan's backups. While Smith's production dipped as a result of being asked to chip defensive ends, his versatility became more evident.

The tight end was selected in the third round of the 2017 draft. In four seasons, he has caught 114 passes for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. Smith was also used in the backfield at times and carried the ball six times for 82 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown run against the Houston Texans in 2019.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.