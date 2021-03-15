PITTSBURGH -- Kevin Colbert will remain the Pittsburgh Steelers general manager for at least one more season.

Colbert, 64, agreed to a one-year extension that keeps him with the team through the 2022 NFL draft. Colbert, who enters his 11th season as general manager and 22nd with the organization, has been working on year-to-year deals since the end of the 2019 season. His previous contract, agreed to after the 2020 season, kept him with the team through the 2021 draft.

"I am excited to announce that we have extended the contract of Kevin Colbert for an additional year," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades, and we are happy to have him continue for another year."

With the Steelers also retaining quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season, the organization is keeping its three-headed nucleus of Colbert, Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin together for at least one more season.

"It has been such an honor to be in this position with the Steelers for over 20 years," Colbert said in a statement. "I want to thank Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year. We've been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal -- to win another Super Bowl -- has never been greater."