Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland and Chris Mortensen weigh in on Bill Belichick's most recent offseason moves, including signing Matthew Judon to the roster. (2:36)

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon has reached an agreement with the New England Patriots on a four-year, $56 million deal, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $32 million guaranteed.

Judon isn't the only defensive free agent added by the Patriots on Monday. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter that New England also has reached deals with former Eagles defensive back Jalen Mills and former Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux.

Mills agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with $9 million guaranteed, while Godchaux received a two-year deal worth up to $16 million that includes $9 million fully guaranteed, according to Rosenhaus.

Judon, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker who has been the Ravens' best pass-rusher over the past three seasons. His 30.5 sacks since 2017 is the most for the Ravens over that span, 12.5 more than any other Baltimore player.

Judon was one of three outside linebackers to produce at least 50 tackles, 5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 2020. The others were Green Bay's Za'Darius Smith and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt.

Last season, Judon played under the franchise tag ($16.808 million) after sources told ESPN that he had declined Baltimore's offer of a deal that averaged $16.5 million per season.

A fifth-round pick out of Division II Grand Valley State in 2016, Judon has been praised by coaches and teammates for how hard he studies and practices. He is known for doing whatever it takes to win, whether it's playing on the punt return team or setting the edge on run plays.

Judon has 34.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 236 tackles in 76 career games.

As for Godchaux, the Patriots' run defense ranked 26th in the NFL last season (131.4 yards per game), and opponents averaged 4.5 yards per carry, ranking New England's defense 20th in that category.

Godchaux -- who is 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds and entered the NFL as a 2017 fifth-round draft choice out of LSU -- should help address that. Two defensive tackles who played notable roles for the Patriots over the past four seasons -- Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler -- are unrestricted free agents.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.