JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' first step in addressing their defensive line issues began with agreeing to terms on a three-year contract with former Chicago Bears tackle Roy Robertson-Harris on Monday.

A league source confirmed the sides agreed to a three-year deal worth $24.4 million with $14 million guaranteed. In addition, the Jaguars reportedly agreed to terms with receiver/returner Jamal Agnew and safety Rudy Ford, per NFL Media.

The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Robertson-Harris, who turns 28 in July, has started 13 games the past two seasons and has 7.5 sacks and 75 tackles in 52 games with the Bears. He joined the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017. Robertson-Harris started six of the first eight games last season before landing on IR with a shoulder injury.

Robertson-Harris can play inside and outside, which gives the Jaguars flexibility as they rework their defensive front. The team is likely switching to a 3-4 defense and isn't expected to re-sign tackle Abry Jones and end Dawuane Smoot. Taven Bryan, the team's first-round pick in 2018, has been a disappointment and lost his starting job last season. He has just 3.5 sacks in 48 games with the Jaguars.

Detroit drafted Agnew in the fifth round as a corner in 2017 and he transitioned to receiver last season but had only 16 catches for 105 yards. However, he was a first-team All-Pro returner as a rookie and he averaged 25.8 yards on 64 kick returns (one TD) and 11.6 yards on 74 punt returns (four TDs).

Ford has started just two games over the past four seasons with Philadelphia and Arizona, which drafted him in the sixth round in 2017. Safety is another big need for the Jaguars.