The Denver Broncos are re-signing defensive tackle Shelby Harris to a three-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Harris can make as much as $27 million on the deal, sources told ESPN.

"Shelby sets the tone on our defensive line," Broncos general manager George Paton said in a statement. "As a disruptive pass rusher and physical run defender, he's hard to handle up front. We're excited to have Shelby back with the Broncos."

Harris has effectively carved out a significant place in the Broncos' defense over the past four seasons, but especially in the past two since coach Vic Fangio's arrival. Harris became the team's most consistent presence up front and tied for the league lead this past season when he knocked down seven passes.

He had been a free agent going into the 2020 offseason as well, but he eventually signed a one-year, $3.095 million deal to stay with the Broncos. Harris played both defensive end and on the interior, and Fangio said he believed he had seen some of Harris' best play this past season.

Harris, 29, missed four games due to a bout with COVID-19, and he was placed on injured reserve before the season finale with a knee injury. He finished with 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Before he signed with the Broncos in 2017, Harris had been released six times by three different teams combined.

Throughout the season, Harris had expressed his hope to stay with the Broncos but had also consistently offered the caveat he would do "what was best for me and my family'' if he couldn't reach an agreement with Denver.

He has 168 tackles and 16.5 sacks in 67 career games.