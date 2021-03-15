PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers started off free agency by retaining one of their own.

The Steelers signed cornerback Cameron Sutton to a two-year, $9 million contract, a league source told ESPN.

Sutton, 26, was drafted by the Steelers out of Tennessee in the third round of the 2017 draft and was set to hit free agency later this week.

A versatile defender, Sutton started six games last season and appeared in all 16 in the past two years. Sutton's usage increased dramatically from the 2019 to 2020 season, playing in 53% of the defensive snaps last season, up from 25% the year before. Sutton filled in for both starting corners, as well as nickel last season, proving to be an important member of the secondary. He had an interception and a career-high three forced fumbles last season, along with a sack and 27 solo tackles.

In retaining him, the Steelers are keeping a defensive back who could take over for Mike Hilton, a soon-to-be free agent, at nickel, or for either outside corner. Sutton was used in many of the team's sub-packages and can continue to maintain that role, too.