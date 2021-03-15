The Los Angeles Rams are re-signing linebacker Leonard Floyd to a four-year contract, the team announced Monday. The deal is worth $64 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Floyd is coming off a career-best season with the Rams, starting all 16 games at outside linebacker while recording a career-high 10.5 sacks, 55 tackles and 19 quarterback hits on the NFL's top-ranked defense.

Playing on a defensive front that included three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, Floyd made the most of his opportunities to get to the quarterback.

The lanky pass rusher had three games with multiple sacks, including five sacks in two games against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He added two more against Wilson in a wild-card playoff win.

Floyd, who turns 29 in September, played last season on a one-year, $10 million contract.

His return in 2021 ensures an experienced presence on the edge after sources told ESPN that unrestricted free-agent outside linebacker Samson Ebukam agreed to terms Monday with the San Francisco 49ers.

Floyd will lead a group that includes outside linebackers Terrell Lewis, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Justin Hollins.

Floyd's presence also helps maintain continuity on a defense that is preparing for its third coordinator in three seasons. Raheem Morris has replaced former coordinator Brandon Staley, who departed after one season to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chicago Bears selected Floyd with the No. 9 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, but released him before the 2020 season despite exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

In five NFL seasons, Floyd has 29 sacks, an interception and 63 quarterback hits.