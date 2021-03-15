FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Hoping to improve their 32nd-ranked offense, the New York Jets have agreed to terms with former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Davis, the fifth overall pick in 2017, will receive a three-year, $37.5 million contract that includes $27 million in guarantees, sources said.

The Jets, who haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2015, will use Davis with second-year wideout Denzel Mims and slot receiver Jamison Crowder. They see the 6-foot-3 Davis as an ideal fit in their new West Coast offense, which is predicated on yards after the catch.

Davis, 26, failed to post a 1,000-yard season in his first four seasons as a starter for the Titans. The team decided not to pick up Davis' fifth-year option, allowing him to become a free agent this year.

He emerged as a legitimate threat opposite of A.J. Brown last season. Davis posted career highs in receiving yards (984), 100-yard receiving games (5), average yards per reception (15.1) and touchdown receptions (5). His 11-catch, 182-yard breakout against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 last season was the best single-game performance of his career.

While everything came together for Davis on the field last season, he dealt with a tremendous loss off it. Davis' older brother, Titus, died due to a rare form of kidney cancer in November.

In four seasons with the Titans, Davis has posted 207 receptions, 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Information from ESPN's Turron Davenport was used in this report.