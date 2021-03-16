The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a deal with former Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry, a source confirmed to ESPN's Turron Davenport on Monday.

Autry was never flashy during his three seasons with the Colts. He simply got the job done and had 20 sacks, including a team-high nine in 2018.

He was one of the unsung playmakers along a defensive line that featured Justin Houston and DeForest Buckner last season. Despite missing two games while dealing with COVID-19, Autry's 7.5 sacks in 2020 were third on the team behind Buckner (9.5) and Houston (8).

Autry gives the Titans a very disruptive complement to defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons along their front. The eighth-year veteran faced a double team on 57.8% of his pass rushes as an interior defender and created five sacks, according to ESPN's Stats and Information. Autry posted an 11.6% pass rush win rate.

The Titans finished with only 19 sacks last season. Teaming Autry with Simmons in a similar way to how Autry teamed with Buckner last season should improve Tennessee's pass rush.

Autry, 30, spent the first four years of his career with the Raiders before signing with the Colts as a free agent in 2018. He has 30.5 sacks and 202 tackles in 96 games over seven seasons.

NFL Network first reported Autry's deal with the Titans.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.