Former NFL player and current ESPN commentator Keyshawn Johnson said on Monday that one of his children has died.

Johnson announced the death of his daughter Maia on social media. She was 25.

"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life.

"She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia's siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Johnson was the No. 1 overall pick out of USC by the New York Jets in 1996. He played 11 seasons in the NFL.

He's currently an NFL analyst on ESPN's NFL Live and co-hosts ESPN Radio's weekday morning show, Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, with Jay Williams and Zubin Mehenti.

ESPN said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family."