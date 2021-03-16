The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a deal with former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, his agency confirmed on Twitter.

The deal is worth $22 million over two years, sources confirmed to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, with $20 million in total guarantees and $16 million fully guaranteed. Tomlinson's signing bonus is $15 million.

The Vikings on Monday also reached agreement with former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Nick Vigil on a one-year deal that includes $1.35 million guaranteed, a league source told Cronin.

Tomlinson, who turned 27 in February, was a stalwart in the middle of the defensive line for the Giants this past season, finishing with 49 tackles (8 for loss), 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. He also batted down a team-high four passes at the line of scrimmage, and his 5.1% run-stuff rate was third among interior linemen, according to NextGen Stats.

Showing that kind of performance and consistency since he was drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2017, Tomlinson generally was considered one of the top interior defensive linemen on the market this offseason.

Tomlinson lined up at nose tackle for 287 snaps last season with the Giants, but a source told Cronin that bringing in Tomlinson doesn't affect where the Vikings are going to play nose tackle Michael Pierce. Pierce signed with Minnesota last offseason but opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He is expected to return in 2021.

Tomlinson, who hasn't missed a game in his first four professional seasons, was the best pass-rusher on an improving Giants defense that finished 10th against the run and 12th overall. He has 207 tackles and eight sacks in his career.

NFL Network was first to report the terms of Tomlinson's agreement with the Vikings.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.