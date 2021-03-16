The Cincinnati Bengals and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie have agreed to terms on a three-year deal on Tuesday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Awuzie gives Cincinnati an outside cornerback to pair with Trae Waynes, who signed with Cincinnati in 2020 but missed the entire season after he suffered a pectoral injury during training camp. William Jackson, Cincinnati's top cornerback last season, is a free agent after a strong 2020 campaign.

Exact terms of the deal were unavailable as of Tuesday morning. The deal was first reported by NFL Network.

Playing in a contract year, Awuzie's season with the Dallas Cowboys did not go as planned in 2020. He missed seven games with a hamstring strain suffered in Week 2 and missed one game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In eight games (six starts), he had 38 tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and five passes defended.

A second-round pick in 2017, Awuzie, 25, started 42 games in his four seasons with the Cowboys and recorded one interception in each of his four seasons.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.