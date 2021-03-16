Tramon Williams, one of the Green Bay Packers' greatest success stories, retired Tuesday.

The 14-year veteran, who wore No. 38 during his 10 seasons in Green Bay, made the announcement on his 38th birthday.

He offered his thanks in a series of tweets posted Tuesday.

It's been a heck of a journey. I would like to first thank my Lord God for allowing me 38 years and molding me into the man I am today. Thank you for using me to inspire others on a daily. Secondly, I would like to thank my wife and kids, who sacrificed so much to keep my dreams pic.twitter.com/xp1MNRF2fR — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

My wife, Shantrell, was the driving force behind me being able to play 15 years in the NFL.

I would like to think the Cleveland Browns organization; it was there that I found my true purpose in this world. — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

Thank you to Arizona Cardinals for bringing me in and showing that I could still play the corner position at a high level. Thank you, Baltimore Ravens, for giving me an opportunity to be apart of a prestigious Ravens culture at the age of 37. — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

Thank you Gutey, for bringing me back and allowing me to finish this journey in the green and yellow 38 jersey! That meant everything to me! No matter what jersey I wore, I always carried the G! #38 is clocking out at 38! — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

Zo to be exact, for finding me and pushing with everything you had to get me in. Thank you, Mark Murphy, and Russ Ball for always being so genuine. To my brother Joe Whitt, thank you for believing in me no matter what until this day! It means a lot! — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) March 16, 2021

A key member of the Packers' 2010 Super Bowl run, Williams played in 205 career games, including 153 starts.

Originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech in 2006, Williams joined the Packers later that season on the practice squad at the urging of then-team scout Alonzo Highsmith. He made the team coming out of training camp the next year and spent the next eight seasons with the Packers.

He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2015 and also played for the Arizona Cardinals (2017) before he returned to the Packers for two more seasons. He played in six games for the Baltimore Ravens last season, plus a playoff game.

The Packers signed him again in January right before the NFC Championship Game and he would've become the first player in NFL history to play in the same playoffs for two different teams, but he never got on the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Williams made the Pro Bowl in 2010 but became a hero in the playoffs that followed that season. He made a game-clinching interception in the wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles and had a pick-six in the divisional round upset of the top-seeded Atlanta Falcons.

He finished with 34 career interceptions in the regular season and four more in the postseason.