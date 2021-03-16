        <
        >

          Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams retires on his 38th birthday

          3:25 PM ET
          • Rob DemovskyESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Packers for Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1997-2013
            • Two-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year as selected by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association
            Follow on Twitter

          Tramon Williams, one of the Green Bay Packers' greatest success stories, retired Tuesday.

          The 14-year veteran, who wore No. 38 during his 10 seasons in Green Bay, made the announcement on his 38th birthday.

          He offered his thanks in a series of tweets posted Tuesday.

          A key member of the Packers' 2010 Super Bowl run, Williams played in 205 career games, including 153 starts.

          Originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Tech in 2006, Williams joined the Packers later that season on the practice squad at the urging of then-team scout Alonzo Highsmith. He made the team coming out of training camp the next year and spent the next eight seasons with the Packers.

          He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2015 and also played for the Arizona Cardinals (2017) before he returned to the Packers for two more seasons. He played in six games for the Baltimore Ravens last season, plus a playoff game.

          The Packers signed him again in January right before the NFC Championship Game and he would've become the first player in NFL history to play in the same playoffs for two different teams, but he never got on the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

          Williams made the Pro Bowl in 2010 but became a hero in the playoffs that followed that season. He made a game-clinching interception in the wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles and had a pick-six in the divisional round upset of the top-seeded Atlanta Falcons.

          He finished with 34 career interceptions in the regular season and four more in the postseason.