KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Damien Williams, one of the stars of their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers, a source said.

The Chiefs last season drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round to be their featured back, and he led the team in rushing, despite missing time with injuries. And on Tuesday, they re-signed his leading backup, Darrel Williams, to a one-year contract.

Williams opted out of the 2020 season. But he led the Chiefs in rushing in 2019, and he topped 100 yards in the Super Bowl victory. He also had two of the Chiefs' signature plays in the fourth quarter of that game, a 5-yard touchdown catch that put his team ahead for good and a 38-yard run for the final score.

Williams joined the Chiefs in 2018 as a free agent after four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.