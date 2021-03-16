The Tennessee Titans released cornerback Adoree' Jackson and right tackle Dennis Kelly on Tuesday.

Jackson's fifth-year option salary of $10.244 million for the 2021 season was set to become fully guaranteed on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year begins.

The Titans create $3,416,666 in cap spacings by releasing Kelly. His release also results in $3,166,667 in dead money on their cap.

Jackson becomes the third starter in the Titans' secondary to be released this offseason, joining cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Kenny Vaccaro.

Kelly signed a three-year, $21 million deal exactly a year ago, then started all 16 games at right tackle. Tennessee acquired him in a trade with Philadelphia in 2016, and Kelly played in 74 games over the past five seasons.

The Titans picked up the fifth-year option on Jackson, the 18th overall pick in 2017, last year as well.

Jackson started 41 of 46 games for the Titans but a knee injury just before the start of the season limited him to three games in 2020.

Tennessee drafted an offensive tackle at No. 29 overall last April, but Isaiah Wilson wound up playing only four snaps before the Titans agreed to trade him to the Miami Dolphins this offseason. The Titans also agreed to terms with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on a deal Monday.

The Titans made two big additions to their defense on Monday, agreeing to deals with pass-rusher Bud Dupree and defensive tackle Denico Autry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.