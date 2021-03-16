The Jacksonville Jaguars and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. have agreed to a a two-year, $14.5 million deal, including $9.2 million fully guaranteed, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jaguars also agreed to a trade with the New Orleans Saints to acquire defensive tackle Malcom Brown for an unspecified draft pick, sources confirmed to ESPN. According to NFL Network, which first reported the news, Brown, who turned 27 last month, signed a new two-year, $11 million deal with the Jaguars that includes $8 million guaranteed.

In Jacksonville, Jones will be reunited with former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who holds the same position on coach Urban Meyer's staff.

The 31-year-old Jones flourished in his five seasons with the Lions after signing with the team as a free agent in 2016, following the retirement of Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson. With the Lions, he had 289 catches for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns. He had his only 1,000-yard season in 2017, with 1,101 yards and an NFL-leading 18 yards per reception.

A fifth-round pick by Cincinnati out of Cal, Jones has played in 112 career games, making 423 catches for 6,025 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Brown -- who played one year for new Jaguars assistant head coach Charlie Strong at Texas -- is part of the Jaguars' defensive line rebuild that began on Monday when the team agreed to terms with former Chicago defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris on a three-year, $24.4 million contract with $14 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars have been one of the worst teams against the run over the past three seasons. Only Cincinnati (144.9 yards) have given up more yards per game than the Jaguars (136.5) from 2018-20. The Jaguars ranked 30th in run defense last season (153.3 yards per game).

Brown, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Saints in 2019, was a likely salary-cap casualty this year if New Orleans had been unable to trade him since they began the offseason nearly $100 million over the cap. He was due $5 million in the final year of his contract with the Saints.

ESPN's Mike Triplett, Michael DiRocco and Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.