HOUSTON -- After Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said in an Instagram post Tuesday night that he has filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, the Texans' quarterback put out a statement saying he looks forward to clearing his name.

Watson responded on Twitter to word of the suit, saying he rejected "a baseless six-figure settlement demand," and that this is "about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

Buzbee did not specify the allegations against Watson in his post but referenced behavior with women and later told FOX 26 in Houston that "Watson went too far" with a woman who was giving him a massage.

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said in his statement.

Buzbee is well-known throughout the Houston area for his law firm and unsuccessful 2019 campaign against Mayor Sylvester Turner.