The Detroit Lions are bringing in a new complementary back to play alongside D'Andre Swift, agreeing to terms with running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams, who will turn 26 on April 3, confirmed the agreement in a tweet Tuesday night. He is likely to replace free agent Adrian Peterson, who had been Detroit's No. 2 back next to Swift last season. Detroit also has its former starting running back, Kerryon Johnson, on the roster, but Johnson had been primarily used as a third-down and pass-protection back last season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier this month if the team signed a running back in free agency it would be "somebody that can complement Swift, somebody that helps push him."

Williams has experience doing that, and playing alongside Swift might give him more opportunities than he had in Green Bay, where he was often the clear No. 2 behind Aaron Jones, who he entered the league with in 2017. Williams was a fourth-round pick out of BYU and Jones as a fifth-rounder out of UTEP.

Still, Williams became the first player in Packers history to register at least 450 yards rushing and at least 200 yards receiving in each of his first four NFL seasons.

He played in 14 regular-season games in 2020 and rushed for 505 yards with two touchdowns on 119 carries (a 4.2-yard average) and had 31 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown.

He has started 20 of the 60 regular-season games he has played in and has missed only four games during his career. In 500 career carries, he has 1,985 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.