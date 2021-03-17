The Miami Dolphins are adding former Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman on a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Coleman, 27, started 16 games -- mostly in the slot -- in his two seasons with the Lions before he was released, breaking up 14 passes with one interception. He also had three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, all in 2019.

He is expected to compete with Noah Igbinoghene and Nik Needham for a backup spot with the Dolphins.

Coleman signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Lions during free agency in 2019, making him one of the league's highest-paid slot corners at the time.

He went undrafted out of Tennessee and has played two seasons each in New England, Seattle and Detroit, appearing in 79 games (29 starts) and breaking up 41 passes with four interceptions and two returned for touchdowns. He also has forced 4 fumbles, recovered 4 fumbles and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery.

NFL Network first reported the agreement between Coleman and the Dolphins.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe and Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.