Baltimore Ravens backup defensive lineman Broderick Washington was arrested and charged with destruction of property in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police.

Washington, 24, allegedly damaged five vehicles with a metal object early Sunday morning at an apartment complex, police said. He is also accused of destroying the entry door and window to a residential building.

Police arrested Washington after being dispatched at 4:20 a.m. to multiple reports of a male suspect breaking into vehicles. He was charged with misdemeanor destruction of property, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle.

"We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation," the Ravens said in the statement.

Washington was released on bail and is scheduled for a March 31 court hearing.

A fifth-round pick last year from Texas Tech, Washington made two tackles in eight games played as a rookie.