          Baltimore Ravens backup DL Broderick Washington charged with destruction of property

          1:29 PM ET
          • Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
          Baltimore Ravens backup defensive lineman Broderick Washington was arrested and charged with destruction of property in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police.

          Washington, 24, allegedly damaged five vehicles with a metal object early Sunday morning at an apartment complex, police said. He is also accused of destroying the entry door and window to a residential building.

          Police arrested Washington after being dispatched at 4:20 a.m. to multiple reports of a male suspect breaking into vehicles. He was charged with misdemeanor destruction of property, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle.

          "We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation," the Ravens said in the statement.

          Washington was released on bail and is scheduled for a March 31 court hearing.

          A fifth-round pick last year from Texas Tech, Washington made two tackles in eight games played as a rookie.