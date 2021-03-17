The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms to re-sign with linebacker Jayon Brown, a team source confirmed to ESPN.

According to NFL Network, which first reported the news, Brown is returning on a one-year contract worth $5.25 million.

The move brings back one of the most consistent and versatile players on the Titans defense over the last few seasons. Brown will retain his starting spot at inside linebacker when the Titans return to camp and is fully cleared to return to regular football activities after suffering a dislocated and fractured elbow in Week 11 last season.

The team also announced the signing of tight ends Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim. Firkser served primarily as a pass catcher last season, posting 39 receptions for 387 yards and a touchdown. Swaim joined the Titans during training camp and mostly served as a blocking tight end. Both players figure into the Titans' effort to replace tight end Jonnu Smith after he signed with the New England Patriots.

Brown, 26, started 10 games last season for the Titans before suffering his elbow injury.

The linebacker, who will be entering his fifth season in 2021, finished with 76 tackles, a sack, an interception and eight passes defended. Before the injury, Brown was on pace to surpass his career-high in tackles -- 105 in 2019.

Brown, a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, emerged as a starter in 2018 after primarily being a backup as a rookie. He established himself in 2018, finishing with 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, an interception returned for a touchdown and 6 passes defended.

For his career, Brown has posted 330 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions in 56 career games.