Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who was born in South Korea but grew up in the United States, said Wednesday he is "deeply saddened" by the Atlanta-area shootings on Tuesday that left eight people dead, most of them women of Asian descent, while also calling attention to the rise in hate crimes against all races in recent years.

In doing so, he also cited some of his own experiences with racism.

"I am deeply saddened by the events that took place in Atlanta yesterday and although there is no definitive answer yet on what this investigation will bring, I feel now is the time to address the rise in hate crimes against ALL races over the last few years," Koo wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "As an Asian American, I have heard the jokes and name calling. I often dealt with it by ignoring what was said and minding my own business.

"I don't have all the answers, but I realize now more than ever that this is an issue that needs to be addressed and that ignoring it won't help us do that. I know this one post won't solve the problem, but I hope to help raise awareness on hate crimes against all. #stophate"

The attacks began Tuesday evening, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told reporters. Two people died at the scene, and three were taken to a hospital where two died, he said. About an hour later, police responding to a call about a robbery found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. Officers then learned of a call reporting shots fired across the street, at Aromatherapy Spa, and found another woman apparently shot dead.

Four of the women who were killed were of Korean descent, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white Georgia man, was taken into custody in connection with the shootings and has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds said it was too early to tell if the attack was racially motivated, "but the indicators right now are it may not be."

Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit social organization formed to prevent anti-Asian discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic, called the shootings "an unspeakable tragedy" for both the victims' families and an Asian American community that has "been reeling from high levels of racist attacks."

Stop AAPI Hate released a report Tuesday that said there were 3,795 hate incidents reported to its center from March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021, which represent "only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur."

Falcons owner Arthur Blank issued a statement Wednesday condemning the rise in violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

"What happened last night in our hometown of Atlanta leaves me heartbroken for all the victims and their families," Blank said. "The rise in violence and hate, specifically towards the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, is inconceivable, unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

"I, my family and our family of businesses stand against all forms of hate, racism and violence and will continue to work toward a just and united community that rejects the ideologies creating such divisiveness."

In response to the Atlanta shootings, Jeremy Lin, who recently said players have called him "coronavirus" while on the court in the G League bubble, tweeted in part: "To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know you're loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! #StopAsianHate #NOW."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.