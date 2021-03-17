The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing running back Marlon Mack to a one-year, $2 million deal, a source said.

Mack, who rushed for a career-high 1,091 yards in 2019, was supposed to team up with rookie Jonathan Taylor to form a formidable 1-2 punch for the Colts in 2020. However, a torn Achilles ended Mack's season after Week 1.

To make matters worse for Mack, the Colts had decided not to offer him a contract extension before the start of the 2020 season.

Wednesday's deal was first reported by the NFL Network.

Mack, 25, spent his rookie season in 2017 backing up veteran Frank Gore before becoming the starter in 2018, when he rushed for 908 yards.

He went from being a player who excelled at breaking to the outside to one who could also run in between the tackles while having one of the best offensive lines in the NFL in front of him.

In four NFL seasons, Mack has rushed for 2,383 yards, with an average of 4.4 yards per carry, while catching 55 passes for 440 yards. He has 22 career touchdowns.