CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers worked quickly in free agency to improve defensively on Wednesday, securing deals with edge rusher Haason Reddick and middle linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Reddick secured a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and Perryman netted a two-year contract, his agency confirmed.

Reddick, 26, had a career high 12.5 sacks -- tied for fourth-most in the NFL last season -- after tallying just 7.5 in his first three seasons. He also had six forced fumbles.

He set an Arizona Cardinals franchise record in a game against the New York Giants in December when he recorded five sacks in a 26-7 victory.

The former 2017 first-round pick of the Cardinals struggled throughout his time with the franchise to find a positional home. He was a defensive end in college but was moved from there to inside linebacker to outside linebacker to edge rusher back to defensive end throughout his career with the Cardinals, which included playing for three different coaching staffs.

Reddick found his rhythm in 2020 after replacing Chandler Jones in the starting lineup when Jones went down with a biceps injury in Week 5.

In their ongoing quest to find a middle linebacker to replace perennial Pro Bowl standout Luke Kuechly, the Panthers will turn to Perryman.

The former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker (5-foot-11, 24 pounds) will replace Tahir Whitehead, who was signed to a one-year deal last offseason after Kuechly retired after only eight NFL seasons.

Whitehead's inconsistency and inability to play from sideline to sideline -- as Kuechly did -- led to him starting only nine of the 14 games he played. He was deemed expendable after the season.

Perryman, 28, a second-round pick out of Miami in 2015, had 349 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions in six seasons with the Chargers. He was given a two-year, $12 million extension in 2019, but chose to explore the market this season.

Known for his hard-hitting and toughness as a tackler, Perryman is versatile, as well. One of his career highlights was an interception deep in the middle of the field against Atlanta in 2016.

The Panthers, earlier this week, secured deals with former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Cam Erving and guard Pat Elflein from the New York Jets.