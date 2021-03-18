SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring guard Gabe Jackson from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2021 fifth-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

The Seahawks also agreed to a one-year deal with former Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett.

Their trade for Jackson gives them an upgrade along the offensive line, something quarterback Russell Wilson said he wanted when he publicly aired his frustrations with the organization after the season.

In Everett, Wilson gets another weapon in the passing game to go along with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Everett's one-year deal worth is $7 million, with $6 million fully guaranteed, a source told Schefter.

The Seahawks, according to Fowler, came close to signing guard Kevin Zeitler before he chose the Baltimore Ravens. That would have reunited Wilson with his college teammate at Wisconsin.

The 29-year-old Jackson has spent his entire career with the Raiders, playing both left guard and right guard. Seattle began the week needing a left guard and center, with Mike Iupati retiring and Ethan Pocic becoming an unrestricted free agent. The Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown and right tackle Brandon Shell under contract for one more season while right guard Damien Lewis has three years left on his rookie deal.

By giving up their fifth-rounder for Jackson, Seattle only has three picks in this year's draft: a second, fourth and seventh.

Everett will reunite with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who was with the Rams for all four of Everett's NFL seasons. Waldron was his position coach during Everett's rookie season, after the Rams drafted him in the second round out of South Alabama.

Everett, who turns 27 on June 25, is coming off a career-best season that saw him catch 41 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a 2-yard score. In a Week 5 rout of the Washington Football Team, Everett caught four passes for a season-high 90 yards.

During the 2019 season, Everett had a breakout performance in a Week 5 loss to the Seahawks in which he caught seven passes for a career-high 136 yards. It was his only 100-yard receiving performance with the Rams.

Everett served mostly as a backup to Tyler Higbee, catching 127 passes for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns in 61 games, including 11 starts.

Tight end was a need for the Seahawks with Greg Olsen retiring. Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson are free agents. Everett will join a tight end group that also has Will Dissly, 2020 fourth-round pick Colby Parkinson and 2020 undrafted rookie Tyler Mabry.

Everett is Seattle's second addition since the negotiating window opened Monday, following cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who also signed a one-year deal.

Information from ESPN's Lindsey Thiry was used in this report.