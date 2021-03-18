Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins is returning to Cleveland on a one-year deal, a source told ESPN.

Higgins will make $2.38 million fully guaranteed, a source said.

Higgins, 26, took over for Odell Beckham Jr. in the starting lineup for the Browns after Beckham suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 last season. That game, Higgins reeled in six passes for 110 yards in Cleveland's comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He went on to finish the season with 37 receptions for 599 yards and four touchdowns.

With Beckham returning from the injury this year, Higgins is expected to step into the No. 3 wide receiver role in the Cleveland offense.

After struggling to find playing time in 2019, Higgins took less money to return to Cleveland and signed a one-year deal worth $910,000.

Higgins' most memorable play of the playoffs came near the end of the first half in the divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After a 25-yard reception, Higgins neared the goal line and extended the ball toward the pylon, but the ball popped out of his hand after a controversial no-call on helmet-to-helmet contact from Kansas City safety Daniel Sorenson. The fumble rolled into the end zone and out of bounds for a touchback.