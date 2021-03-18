The New England Patriots have reunited with their former linebacker Kyle Van Noy, the veteran confirmed on social media Wednesday night.

The Miami Dolphins released Van Noy last week, just one season after signing him to a four-year, $51 million contract. The team tried unsuccessfully to trade the linebacker before releasing him.

Van Noy, who played both inside linebacker and edge rusher for the Dolphins, had 69 tackles and six sacks for the Dolphins in an up-and-down 2020 campaign.

A second-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014, Van Noy established himself as a starter after being traded to the Patriots in 2016. In four seasons with the Patriots, he had 16.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 221 tackles. He also was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Van Noy, 29, has 358 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions in 95 regular-season games over seven seasons.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.