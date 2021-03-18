DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, agent David Canter announced Thursday.

Skura agreed to a one-year contract, sources told ESPN.

Skura, 28, will be penciled in as the team's new starting center after Ted Karras left to sign with the New England Patriots. The Dolphins had some interest in Patriots center David Andrews, per sources, but they could not agree on a price.

Skura started 39 games at center for the Ravens over the past three years, but he was benched in the middle of last season after struggling with pistol snaps in back-to-back games. His wife received harassing direct messages on social media after his poor snaps led to a loss in New England.

An undrafted rookie in 2016, Skura went from being a practice squad player to starting a total of 51 games. He was considered one of the top centers in the NFL in 2019 before he suffered a devastating injury, tearing the ACL, PCL and MCL in his left knee. He made a remarkable recovery, suiting up in training camp in 2020 just nine months after the season-ending injury.

Skura's acquisition does not rule out Miami seeking a long-term solution at center during the 2021 NFL draft, in which the Dolphins have four top-50 selections.

The Dolphins have taken a value signing approach to free agency thus far, seeking depth additions rather than big-name splashy moves, an approach coach Brian Flores foreshadowed last week. Their moves involving backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, slot cornerback Justin Coleman, rotational defensive tackle Adam Butler and backup running back Malcolm Brown fit that category.

The Ravens weren't expected to re-sign Skura. Baltimore is expected to either stick with Patrick Mekari, who replaced Skura at center in November, move Bradley Bozeman from left guard or draft someone in the early rounds.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.