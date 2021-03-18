Tight end Jared Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a one-year contract worth a maximum of $6 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook will help fill a void left when Hunter Henry left the Chargers to sign with the New England Patriots.

A 12-year veteran, Cook, who will be 34 when the 2021 season begins, has been playing some of his best football over the past three seasons -- primarily as a pass-catcher and matchup issue for opposing defenses.

The only tight end with more touchdowns than Cook's 16 over the past two seasons is the Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews (17), according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce also has 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons,

The 6-foot-5, 254-pounder made his first Pro Bowl with the Raiders in 2018 after setting career highs with 68 catches, 896 yards and 6 touchdowns. Then he went back to the Pro Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2019 after catching 43 passes for 705 yards and a career-high 9 TDs.

Cook's production dropped off a bit in 2020, with 37 catches for 504 yards and 7 touchdowns in the regular season, followed by a costly fumble in New Orleans' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Originally a third-round pick by the Titans out of South Carolina in 2009, Cook has also played for the Rams and Packers during his career and has a total of 505 catches for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns.

ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.