FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' unprecedented free-agent splurge at tight end has had a trickle-down effect, with the club agreeing to trade fourth-year tight end Ryan Izzo to the Houston Texans, a source confirms.

The Patriots are expected to receive a late-round draft choice, with NFL Network reporting that it is a 2022 seventh-rounder.

Izzo, a 2018 seventh-round pick from Florida State, was thrust into a tough spot last year as the Patriots' No. 1 tight end, a result of the team not having any other experienced options. He played 62% of the snaps and finished with 13 catches for 199 yards.

The Patriots' big-money free-agent agreements with tight ends Jonnu Smith (four years, $50 million) and Hunter Henry (three years, $37.5 million) made Izzo's spot on the 2021 roster an uncertainty.

The trade is the second this offseason between the Patriots and Texans, with New England coach Bill Belichick having a notable link with first-year Houston general manager Nick Caserio, his longtime director of player personnel.

The other trade involved the Patriots sending offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Texans in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round picks.