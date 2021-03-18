Former Minnesota Vikings tight Kyle Rudolph reached agreement with the New York Giants on Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rudolph gives the Giants another playmaker at the tight end spot to pair with Evan Engram.

The Vikings released Rudolph earlier this month, ending his 10-season run with the franchise. He had three years left on his contract at the time of his release and said he wouldn't accept a pay cut and wanted a bigger role in the Vikings' offense.

Rudolph caught 28 passes on 35 targets in 2020, his lowest output since the 2014 season. He churned up 334 receiving yards and one touchdown, the latter of which was a career low for the former second-rounder. He missed the final four games of the season with a Lisfranc sprain.

Rudolph, 31, said in a story published by The Players' Tribune at the time of his release by the Vikings that he feels he has "a lot of good football still to play" and will have a chance to play for his second NFL team.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Rudolph has 453 receptions for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns in 140 career games. In the playoffs, he has 16 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns, including an overtime game winner in the Vikings' wild-card upset victory over the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 5, 2020.

Rudolph's impact off the field was well documented throughout his time in Minnesota. The tight end's work with the Masonic Children's Hospital led to him being the Vikings' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee three straight times from 2017-19.

