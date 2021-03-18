FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Continuing to address a major need, the New York Jets have agreed to a contract with former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cole will sign a one-year, $5.5 million contract, the source said.

The Jets will have a new-look receiving corps in 2021. On Monday, they finalized a three-year, $37.5 million contract with Corey Davis, formerly of the Tennessee Titans.

Also on the roster are Jamison Crowder, the team's leading receiver in each of the last two seasons, Denzel Mims, who showed promise in an injury-shortened rookie season.

Cole's arrival raises questions about Crowder's future with the team, as both play the same position -- slot receiver. Crowder has an $11.4 million cap charge, which includes a non-guaranteed $10 million base salary. If he's released, the savings will be $10.4 million.

Cole also has experience on the outside, which bodes well for Crowder. The Jets are one of the league leaders in cap room, so it's possible they could keep both. Depth was a major issue last season. The Jets finished 32nd in total offense in 2020, in part, because of injuries and personnel deficiencies at wideout.

The Jets engaged in talks with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, a source said, before agreeing to the deal with Cole. Those talks likely will be suspended.

Addressing the offensive line, the Jets also agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers guard Dan Feeney, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. The contract terms weren't immediately available.

Feeney, 26, projects as a starter, likely at left guard. He started 16 games at center in 2020, but he was the Chargers' left guard for his first three seasons, starting 41 games over that span. This could impact incumbent left guard Alex Lewis, who would save $5.2 million on the cap if released.

Cole had 159 catches for 2,242 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past four seasons with the Jaguars -- the most yardage and second-most receptions and TD catches of any player on the team during that span.

Cole, 27, not only made the team as an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017, but he led the Jaguars in receiving yards (748) and was second with 42 receptions. He got off to a hot start in 2018 with 17 catches for 225 yards in the first four games -- including seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 2 -- before suffering a stretch in which he dropped five passes and lost two fumbles and was benched.

He had just nine catches in the final eight weeks of the 2018 season.

Cole caught just 24 passes in 2019, but the team extended him a second-round tender as a restricted free agent that paid him $3.2 million in 2020. Cole bounced back and finished second on the team in receptions (55) and receiving yards (642) last season.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.