New England Patriots starting center David Andrews is re-signing with the team, according to a source.

It's a four-year deal, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

When the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with center Ted Karras earlier in the week, it sparked a question as to whether it might be the end of Andrews' time in New England. But Andrews' desire to remain with the organization ultimately was a key factor in him agreeing to return.

Andrews, 28, has spent the first six years of his career with the New England Patriots, rising from an undrafted free agent out of Georgia to a four-time team captain. He's been a key cog on two Super Bowl championship teams.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Andrews had signed a three-year extension with the Patriots in 2017 that had a base value of $9 million with a maximum value of $11 million. This year marked his first time experiencing the unrestricted free-agent market.

The Georgia native was one of the NFL's top comeback stories in 2020, as he started 12 games after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs. In all, he has played in 72 regular-season NFL games (69 starts), in addition to 11 playoff games (9 starts).

Andrews and his wife Mackenzie announced that they are expecting a baby boy this summer.