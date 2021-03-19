The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris to a one-year, $5 million contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harris became an unrestricted free agent after the safety was unable to reach a long-term deal with the Vikings after signing his $11.441 million franchise tag last May.

One season following a breakout campaign in which he led all NFL safeties with six interceptions, Harris did not record a single interception in 2020. The 29-year-old Harris, however, did record a career-high 104 tackles last season while logging 94.6% of defensive snaps.

Sources told ESPN that the Vikings explored the option of trading Harris once he had been tagged for the 2020 season, with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns expressing interest.

Harris entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent from the University of Virginia. Injuries at the end of his college career and subsequent shoulder and hand surgeries limited what he could do physically early on in Minnesota. He first saw his way onto the field via special teams and, after injuries to Andrew Sendejo, he became a full-time starter at safety opposite Harrison Smith in 2018.

