Cornerback Xavier Rhodes is headed back to the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal, a source told ESPN on Saturday.

Rhodes finished last season with 12 pass deflections and two interceptions for the Colts, who took a similar one-year flier on him last year.

Rhodes, 30, who also had 42 tackles, joined the Colts after the Minnesota Vikings released him following a 2019 season in which he didn't have any interceptions.

A first-round pick in 2013, Rhodes was named to the Pro Bowl three times and had 10 interceptions during his seven seasons with the Vikings.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.