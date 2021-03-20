Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is like many new fathers. He just cannot help but show pictures of his baby on social media.

Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed Sterling Skye Mahomes on Feb. 20, less than two weeks after Mahomes played in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Time flies for new parents. The baby, born at 6 pounds and 11 ounces, is now a month old and the new dad had to show her off.