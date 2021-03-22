NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans continued their offseason overhaul Monday, reaching agreement with veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds, a source told ESPN.

Terms of the deal have not yet been announced, but it is reportedly a one-year contract.

Reynolds, 26, figures to be a starting receiver opposite 2020 Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Brown. The Titans had a gaping hole at wide receiver after releasing veteran wideout Adam Humphries and losing free agent Corey Davis to the New York Jets.

Reynolds should hit the ground running for the Titans, having come from a similar offense under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams. He is coming off his best season, posting 52 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdowns.

In four seasons with the Rams, Reynolds caught 113 passes for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns. He didn't miss a game in four seasons with the Rams, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He has made 24 starts, including a career-high 13 last season.