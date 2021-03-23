GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers are bringing back cornerback Kevin King on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

King, the Packers' top pick in the 2017 draft, had been much maligned throughout his career for injuries and inconsistent play. He ended his season by allowing Tom Brady's 39-yard touchdown pass to Scott Miller with one second left in the first half of the NFC Championship Game, then was flagged for pass interference on the drive that allowed the Buccaneers to run out the clock.

King has never stayed healthy for an entire season. He missed five games last season because of a quad injury. He has missed 23 of a possible 64 regular-season games over his four-year career. He missed more games (17) than he played in (15) during his first two NFL seasons.

Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson traded back from No. 29 overall in the 2017 draft, passing on T.J. Watt, among others, and picked King at No. 33 overall.

King has six career interceptions, five of those coming in the 2019 season, when he played a career-high 15 games.

His signing keeps intact the starting secondary from last season, including second-team All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander along with safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

The Packers have a new defensive coordinator, Joe Barry. Former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's contract was not renewed following last season.