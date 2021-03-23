ASHBURN, Va., -- The Washington Football Team name has gone from being a generic placeholder to one that will be strongly considered as a permanent one. As the organization inches along in its rebranding, team president Jason Wright said fans have warmed to the name.

Even if the team eventually goes in a different direction, Wright said the changing narrative around the temporary name highlights what fans want: a strong connection to the past.

Wright has previously said, and reiterated during an interview with ESPN on Tuesday, that Washington Football Team will remain in 2021. He said the permanent name would be in place for 2022.

The organization announced in July that it would retire its former name, which it had used for 87 years.

"There are a set of folks that have warmed to the Washington Football Team," Wright said of input the organization has received. "Some of the things that are emerging from that are the Washington Football Team has something that ties deeply to our history. It feels like that isn't jettisoning all the things we have been in the past, whereas something that's completely new might feel that way.

"It's important for a substantial part of our fan base to feel that this is a continuation of something vs. a complete reset, something brand new."

Wright also said there's a chance a new name could be announced before the end of the 2021 season, though no timetable exists.

"The sooner the better, that's one thing I hear from the fan base," he said. "I would like it sooner than later, but it's hard to commit to timing because the importance here is thoroughness, rigor and ensuring that we have been inclusive of all the folks that need to listen. That works against speed in some ways, but we're moving as fast as possible."

Wright said the team has received 15,000 submissions -- from 60 countries and six continents (all but Antarctica) -- regarding the name or a new logo.

The organization will continue to accept submissions on the name and logo through April 5.

Washing has been active in seeking input from fans, saying they long ago made the decision to keep the burgundy and gold color scheme based on fan opinion. ESPN reported in July that Washington was likely to keep the color scheme, and nothing in the process has altered that thinking.

Wright said he will be on the social media site Clubhouse on Wednesday morning to discuss the rebrand. The organization will have a series called Making the Brand -- a play on MTV's old Making the Band series -- to take fans inside the process.

Wright said the rebrand goes beyond just a new name and logo, citing the game-day experience -- everything from entertainment to parking to concessions, and even ticketing and Washington's charitable foundation. The cheerleader program was changed in favor of a co-ed dance team -- Wright said he was a dancer in musical theater before sticking with football -- and the marching band, also paused, will return with a new look as well.

Wright and his team have communicated with alumni, fans overseas, young fans, the military and longtime fans. He said owner Dan Snyder and his wife Tonya aren't involved in the process on a daily basis, but have roles akin to being on the 'board of directors.' Snyder was a fan of the team long before he bought the franchise in 1999.

"The pressure is felt from the fan base to us," Wright said. "Dan feels it. I feel it. Our entire team feels it. This fan base deserves something that is thoughtful, that has taken their input into consideration very deeply."

Washington will use focus groups as well. Wright also listens to local sports talk radio and podcasts to gain as much insight as possible into what others are thinking. He actively engages on social media, especially Twitter.

"How can I steward a rebrand if I don't understand deeply held beliefs?" Wright said.

The team is approaching the expiration of its FedEx Field lease after the 2027 season, and can utilize feedback gathered now when it comes to plans for a new stadium.

"Part of our rebrand will incorporate technology and things that Gen Z are engaged with, whether that's legal gambling or Fantasy Football or VR technologies, ways to engage socially, how to bring those folks in," Wright said. "The whole league and sports in general need Gen Z to remain as robust and healthy as it is today."