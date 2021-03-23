Benson Mayowa will return to the Seattle Seahawks on a two-year deal, a source told ESPN on Tuesday.

Mayowa had six sacks, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and nine quarterback hits in 13 games with the Seattle Seahawks last season, missing three games with an ankle injury. He made nine starts but saw a slight dip in playing time when the Seahawks traded for Carlos Dunlap, who became their starter.

Mayowa's Pass Rush Win Rate as an edge defender of 16.2% was 24th among qualifying players league-wide and tops among Seahawks players.

The 29-year-old Mayowa had a career-best seven sacks in 2019 with the Raiders before he reunited with the Seahawks last March on a one-year deal worth $3.05 million. After a slow start for their pass rush in 2020, the Seahawks recorded a league-high 37 sacks over the final 10 weeks -- with Mayowa getting four during that span.

He began his career as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2013, spending his rookie season in Seattle. He has 26 sacks in 100 career games over eight NFL seasons and has also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

Later Tuesday, the Seahawks continued to stock their defensive line, adding former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder, on a three-year, $16.5 million deal, his representative, Erik Burkhardt, told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The contract has upside to $17.5 million.