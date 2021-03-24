Mina Kimes details why Sean McVay and Jared Goff ultimately weren't able to make it work together with the Rams. (1:20)

The Detroit Lions have moved around some of the money owed to new quarterback Jared Goff to give the team some salary-cap relief for the 2021 season and offseason.

The Lions, according to ESPN's Field Yates, have converted $20 million of Goff's $25.65 million base salary into a signing bonus, opening up $15 million for Detroit against the salary cap.

With this move, Detroit will have an extra $5 million on cap charges for Goff in each of the last three years of his deal from 2022 to 2024.

According to numbers provided by Roster Management System, Goff's cap number will go to $31.15 million in 2022, $30.65 million in 2023 and $31,650,064 in 2024.

The Lions traded Matthew Stafford for Goff and three draft picks this offseason. Lions general manager Brad Holmes has indicated he views Goff as the team's starter for this season. This move likely ties Goff to the Lions through at least the 2022 season.