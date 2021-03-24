SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers had four key in-house free agents they hoped to keep as the new league year began. After re-signing three of them, the 49ers made it a perfect 4-for-4 on Wednesday, as they reached a deal with nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams.

Williams agreed to terms on a one-year contract to stay with the 49ers, according to a league source. The Athletic first reported the sides had agreed to a deal.

The 49ers have focused most of their offseason efforts on keeping their top free agents, something they'd previously done by re-signing left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and cornerback Jason Verrett, among others. K'Waun Williams was the final piece of that puzzle, agreeing to return despite interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and others.

Williams was the first outside free agent the 49ers signed after general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017. At the time, Williams was a little-known slot corner who had spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and a year out of football because of an ankle injury.

But Williams' career took off upon arrival in San Francisco. He quickly won the job as the team's primary slot cornerback in 2017 and, within a month, signed a three-year contract extension.

Williams, 29, was limited to eight games in 2020 because of knee and ankle injuries, finishing with 22 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

In four seasons with the Niners, Williams has appeared in 51 games, posting 172 tackles with three interceptions and four sacks.