Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson was arrested and charged with multiple offenses after a high-speed car chase in Georgia on Jan. 7.

According to the police report, an officer was operating a stationary radar system on University Parkway when he noticed a dark-colored Dodge Charger zoom by him.

The vehicle registered a speed of 123 mph on radar, causing the officer to turn on his sirens and begin the pursuit. The chase was called off because it reached dangerous speeds as high as 140 mph.

Wilson's car had crashed, and he was eventually arrested by an undercover ICE officer who had witnessed the wreck moments after the chase was called off. The officer placed Wilson under arrest after approaching the car and seeing him standing in the vehicle with his upper torso extending out of the sunroof.

Isaiah Wilson faces multiple charges after being arrested in Georgia on Jan. 7 following a high-speed car chase. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

After being apprehended, Wilson was asked why he fled from the police. He said that he had past experiences with law enforcement that scared him and he was afraid that he'd go to jail. Wilson also stated that there wasn't anything illegal in the vehicle.

A female identified as Grace Barnett was also in the vehicle and was arrested after a metal grinder with 3.4 grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle despite her telling police there were no drugs in their possession. Both Wilson and Barnett were taken to the Barrow County Detention Center. A small bag containing .2 grams of Acid was found in Barnett's purse during the booking process at the jail.

Wilson was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving, reckless conduct, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.

Tennessee traded Wilson along with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft to the Miami Dolphins last week in exchange for a seventh-round pick. The Dolphins waived Wilson on Saturday after the team realized that he was not receptive to its offers to help him.

The Dolphins did have some knowledge of Wilson's January arrest before the trade was finalized, but they weren't aware of the full scope of it at that time, a team source told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

The Titans declined to comment on Wilson's arrest in January.

Wilson has had other run-ins with the law since being selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

The first came when police at Tennessee State broke up an off-campus party Wilson had attended during training camp. In their report, the police documented that Wilson went to the second-floor balcony, where he appeared to briefly consider jumping. He received a trespass warning.

Wilson was arrested and charged with DUI in September when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete wall.

Wilson played only four snaps in his rookie season, which culminated in his being placed on the non-football injury list in December. Before that, Wilson was twice on the reserve/COVID-19 list -- during training camp and in October.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said during a virtual news conference last month that he had not spoken to Wilson since putting him on the NFI list in December. Robinson suggested that Wilson needs to "make a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football."