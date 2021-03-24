The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one-year contract with running back Damien Williams, a source confirmed to ESPN.

He will join a Bears depth chart at running back that is led by starter David Montgomery and includes Tarik Cohen.

Williams has familiarity with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Williams, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month.

He led the Chiefs in rushing with 498 yards in 2019, and he topped 100 yards in their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers. He also had two of the Chiefs' signature plays in the fourth quarter of that game, a 5-yard touchdown catch that put his team ahead for good and a 38-yard run for the final score.

Williams, 28, joined the Chiefs in 2018 as a free agent after four seasons with the Dolphins.

He has 1,231 yards rushing and 1,106 yards receiving with 22 total touchdowns in 85 regular-season games.

